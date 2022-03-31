Why viewers are eating up ‘Bad Vegan,’ ‘The Tinder Swindler,’ other scam stories

When “The Tinder Swindler” debuted on Netflix in February, the documentary shot to No. 1 on the streaming platform’s list of most-watched movies for three weeks. It follows the story of a good-looking man looking for love on Tinder, who wines and dines women, takes them on exotic trips on private jets — all to con them out of their money.

Then came the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York’s elite that she was a wealthy German heiress and almost got away with millions. “Inventing Anna” is still in the top 10 on Netflix.

This month, viewers gobbled up the docuseries “Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives,” about a plant-based restaurateur whose life goes awry after she marries someone who promises to make her dog live forever.

Audiences have become obsessed with learning the back stories of the fraudsters — WeWork, Theranos, the Fyre Festival. And Hollywood keeps delivering.

However, it’s all lazy TV that might be better told in a single episode of “Law & Order,” says Meredith Blake, entertainment reporter at The Los Angeles Times.