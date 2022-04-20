Can Netflix bounce back? Stock cratered, subscribers canceled

Netflix announced on Tuesday that it lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.

Netflix’s shares dropped by nearly 40% today. It announced on Tuesday that it lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade. The company says the easing of the pandemic was partially to blame for the losses — plus inflation as people were trying to cut household costs. Shares for the other streamers are also down today. 

