Will LA District Attorney George Gascón fend off another recall attempt?

Since George Gascón was sworn in as LA’s district attorney, he's made a lot of changes to the county’s criminal justice system and has faced backlash as a result.

LA County District Attorney George Gascón is facing renewed pushback, including from his own lieutenants. The effort to recall Gascon failed last year, and his opponents are trying again to oust him. They’ve raised nearly $2 million so far, and the union representing rank-and-file deputy attorneys have overwhelmingly voted to support the recall. 

