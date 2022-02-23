LA County District Attorney George Gascón is facing renewed pushback, including from his own lieutenants. The effort to recall Gascon failed last year, and his opponents are trying again to oust him. They’ve raised nearly $2 million so far, and the union representing rank-and-file deputy attorneys have overwhelmingly voted to support the recall.
Will LA District Attorney George Gascón fend off another recall attempt?
Credits
Guest:
- Emily Bazelon - staff writer for the New York Times magazine, co-host of Slate’s Political Gabfest podcast, and a fellow at Yale Law School - @EmilyBazelon