Saturday marks the 15th annual Record Store Day, which is meant to celebrate local music shops and vinyl records. KCRW DJ Travis Holcombe worked at a record store in college when living in Athens, Georgia, and owns more than 3,000 vinyls.

Compared to a digital track, vinyl sounds more permanent, and some records can be worth thousands of dollars, he says.

“I treat my record collection almost like my Hall of Fame. This is like all the records that I feel is the best stuff in the history of music, in my opinion. So anytime I really like something, I always make an effort to try to get it on vinyl,” he says.



If you want to shop for records, Holcombe says Amoeba Music is still the king because it has the biggest space and inventory of any local store. But The Record Parlour in Hollywood and Record Jungle in Montebello are also good options.