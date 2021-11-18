Julia Child’s diaries and private letters reveal details of her personal life and marriage

Julia Child was the first celebrity TV chef beginning in the early 1960s. She appeared on public television to promote her first book, which landed her a cooking show for the first time. In that appearance, Child requested a hot plate be placed on set, and she demonstrated how to make a perfect French omelette. The audience ate it up. And Child, at age 50, became an unlikely TV star who changed the way Americans thought about food.
A new documentary explores her life — and through her private letters and diaries — her relationship with her husband Paul.
The film is called “Julia,” and it’s directed by the Academy Award-nominated duo behind “RBG,” the documentary about Ruth Bader Ginsburg.