Julia Child’s diaries and private letters reveal details of her personal life and marriage

Julia Child was the first celebrity TV chef beginning in the early 1960s. She appeared on public television to promote her first book, which landed her a cooking show for the first time. In that appearance, Child requested a hot plate be placed on set, and she demonstrated how to make a perfect French omelette. The audience ate it up. And Child, at age 50, became an unlikely TV star who changed the way Americans thought about food.

A new documentary explores her life — and through her private letters and diaries — her relationship with her husband Paul.



The film is called “Julia,” and it’s directed by the Academy Award-nominated duo behind “RBG,” the documentary about Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



Julia Child stands with Chef Bugnard and students at Cordon Bleu. Photograph by Paul Child. © Schlesinger Library, Radcliffe Institute, Harvard University. Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics.



Julia Child and Chef Bugnard prepare chicken and fish. Photograph by Paul Child. © Schlesinger Library, Radcliffe Institute, Harvard University. Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics.



Jim Scherer takes a photo of Julia Child cooking. Photo by Jim Scherer. Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics.



Julia Child holds an Emmy Award as she stands with her husband Paul. Photograph by Paul Child. © Schlesinger Library, Radcliffe Institute, Harvard University. Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics.