Tim Heidecker has made a career blurring the lines between fantasy and reality. His television shows on Adult Swim include “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” and “Check it out! With Doctor Steve Brule.” The shows have created a different kind of comedy: subversive, cringe-worthy, surreal, and not always funny. He’s also a musician who's released several comedy albums.
Comedian Tim Heidecker on pushing boundaries and people’s buttons
Credits
Guest:
Tim Heidecker - comedy writer, producer, actor, and musician
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin