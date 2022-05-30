Memorial Day special: LA mayoral candidates debate homelessness solutions

Los Angeles voters have identified homelessness as the top issue in the election for LA’s next mayor. So KCRW and The LA Times hosted a debate among some of the candidates — Karen Bass, Kevin DeLeon and Gina Viola — to find out how they would solve that problem. KCRW’s Anna Scott and LA Times Times columnist Gustavo Arellano hosted the event. On this Memorial Day, tune into a special rebroadcast of the debate, which was recorded in front of an audience.