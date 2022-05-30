Memorial Day special: LA mayoral candidates debate homelessness solutions

Mayoral hopefuls Karen Bass, Kevin DeLeon, and Gina Viola recently came to KCRW to discuss their plans for getting more Angelenos off the streets and into permanent housing.

Los Angeles voters have identified homelessness as the top issue in the election for LA’s next mayor. So KCRW and The LA Times hosted a debate among some of the candidates — Karen Bass, Kevin DeLeon and Gina Viola — to find out how they would solve that problem. KCRW’s Anna Scott and LA Times Times columnist Gustavo Arellano hosted the event. On this Memorial Day, tune into a special rebroadcast of the debate, which was recorded in front of an audience.

