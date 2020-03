More than 3 million people filed for unemployment last week. The Senate has unanimously passed the $2 trillion stimulus bill. The House is expected to approve it on Friday. It’s the largest economic stimulus package in history.

Single adults making $75,000 or less will get a direct payment of $1200, plus $500 per child. It will boost unemployment benefits by $600 a week, provide 13 extra weeks of benefits, and cover people who wouldn’t normally be eligible (like freelancers and Uber drivers).