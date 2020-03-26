2 Southern California doctors work to get more ventilators where they’re needed

Hosted by
Patient with a ventilator.

Patient with a ventilator. Photo credit: Simon Orlob/CC 2.0, via Pixabay

One of the deadliest aspects of coronavirus is how it attacks the lungs. That’s why ventilators are so important. Manufacturers are struggling to meet the demand amid the nationwide shortage. Two local doctors are taking matters into their own hands. 

Andrew Frankel and Brian Wong are both plastic surgeons in Southern California.   

Doctor Frankle is trying to organize a nationwide network to get ventilators that might be sitting idle in private practices into hospitals that need them.

Doctor Wong -- who’s also a biomedical engineer at UC Irvine -- is leading a team that’s trying to create a lower-cost ventilator for people who don’t need the most intensive care. 

Credits

Guests:
Dr. Andrew Frankel - facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, owner of The Lasky Clinic Surgical Center in Beverly Hills, Dr. Brian Wong - facial plastic surgeon and biomedical engineer at UC Irvine

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin