One of the deadliest aspects of coronavirus is how it attacks the lungs. That’s why ventilators are so important. Manufacturers are struggling to meet the demand amid the nationwide shortage. Two local doctors are taking matters into their own hands.

Andrew Frankel and Brian Wong are both plastic surgeons in Southern California.

Doctor Frankle is trying to organize a nationwide network to get ventilators that might be sitting idle in private practices into hospitals that need them.

Doctor Wong -- who’s also a biomedical engineer at UC Irvine -- is leading a team that’s trying to create a lower-cost ventilator for people who don’t need the most intensive care.