New street lights contest aims to bring civil beauty to all of LA, to every income level

LA is full of Instagram-worthy backdrops. Among the most popular are the rows of old street lights in front of LACMA by artist Chris Burden. But aside from that art installation, most people probably don’t give a second thought to the lights keeping LA streets aglow at night.

The city wants to change that. The mayor’s office held a design competition. The winner was announced today: Project Room and its “Superbloom” design.



Project Room's Superbloom can adapt to many different functions and permutations, as demonstrated in this rendering. Image courtesy of Project Room