On Monday, a mass shooting broke out at Michigan State University, leaving three people dead on campus. It came weeks after the back-to-back attacks at Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay in California.

Five years ago today, 17 were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida. Some of those survivors became gun control activists who founded the March for Our Lives movement. They’re the focus of the documentary called “Us Kids.”

It’s directed by Kim A. Snyder, who won a Peabody Award for her 2016 documentary Newtown about the aftermath of the Sandy Hook shooting. It prominently features Sam Fuentes, who survived the Parkland shooting and became one of those activists. Press Play re-broadcasts the conversation with both of them, which originally aired in 2021.