5 years of #MeToo, more than 250 men have been taken down

The #MeToo movement upended Hollywood and the media in 2017, forcing a reckoning when it comes to the treatment of women. Five years later, society is still grappling with the fallout and its consequences. Just this week, news broke that actor Bill Murray settled with a crew member who accused him of kissing and straddling her on the set of a film that’s now on hiatus. Kevin Spacey testified on Tuesday in a $40 million civil suit where a fellow actor alleges he sexually assaulted him when he was 14 years old. Harvey Weinstein, who is already likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars in New York, faces charges that he sexually assaulted five women, including Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of Governor Gavin Newsom. And the trial of “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson began this week, where he’s charged with the raping of three women. In total, more than 250 men have been taken down by the #MeToo movement.