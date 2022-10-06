Critics review the latest film releases. “Amsterdam” is a star-studded mystery-comedy written and directed by David O. Russell. “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” is a family-friendly adventure starring singer Shawn Mendes as a crocodile living in a New York City basement. “The Inhabitant” follows a teenage descendent of Lizzie Borden who experiences a mental health crisis. “Triangle of Sadness” is a Swedish feature about a cruise ship that sinks. “Tár” stars Cate Blanchett as a German conductor who’s working with the New York Philharmonic.