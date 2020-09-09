2 members of the Boogaloo Boys are charged with attempting to support Hamas

Two members of the far-right group the Boogaloo Boys have been arrested and charged with trying to support Hamas. That’s the Palistinian political organization and militant group the U.S. considers a terrorist organization. The Justice Department says the two Americans claimed to be part of a subgroup of the Boogaloo Boys called the Boojahadeen.

Officials say in the wake of the protests around George Floyd’s death, the two men were making plans to carry out violence in Minnesota and had a larger goal of overthrowing the U.S. government and replacing its police forces.