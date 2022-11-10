Critics review the latest film releases. “The Fabelmans” is about a boy who makes home movies after seeing “The Greatest Show on Earth.” “Sam & Kate” is a comedy about family members in a small town who are trying to make some new romances work, starring Dustin Hoffman, Sissy Spacek, and Jake Hoffman. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” takes place after the death of King T’Challa — as Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their land.