No way ‘Wakanda Forever’ can live up to first ‘Black Panther,’ says critic

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” stars Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Danai Gurira.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” stars Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Danai Gurira. Credit: YouTube.

Critics review the latest film releases. “The Fabelmans” is about a boy who makes home movies after seeing “The Greatest Show on Earth.” “Sam & Kate” is a comedy about family members in a small town who are trying to make some new romances work, starring Dustin Hoffman, Sissy Spacek, and Jake Hoffman. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” takes place after the death of King T’Challa — as Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their land.

Credits

Guests:

  • Shawn Edwards - award-winning film critic for FOX-TV in Kansas City, co-founder of the African American Film Critics Association
  • Katie Walsh - film reviewer for the Tribune News Service, the Los Angeles Times, and The Wrap - @katiewalshstx

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins