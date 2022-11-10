Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cruised to reelection on Tuesday with a 20-point lead over his opponent, former Governor Charlie Crist. DeSantis did win a four-year term, but his supporters want him to pursue the Republican nomination for president in two years. One obstacle could be former President Donald Trump, who’s been teasing his own reelection bid for months, and chummed the waters this week at a rally in Dayton, Ohio. Would DeSantis’s red tsunami in Florida translate to the national stage, and can he sway die-hard MAGA voters to abandon Trump?