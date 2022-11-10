Ron DeSantis could win GOP nomination for president in 2 years

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis celebrates onstage during his 2022 U.S. midterm elections night party in Tampa, Florida, U.S., November 8, 2022.

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis celebrates onstage during his 2022 U.S. midterm elections night party in Tampa, Florida, U.S., November 8, 2022. Photo by REUTERS/Marco Bello.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cruised to reelection on Tuesday with a 20-point lead over his opponent, former Governor Charlie Crist. DeSantis did win a four-year term, but his supporters want him to pursue the Republican nomination for president in two years. One obstacle could be former President Donald Trump, who’s been teasing his own reelection bid for months, and chummed the waters this week at a rally in Dayton, Ohio. Would DeSantis’s red tsunami in Florida translate to the national stage, and can he sway die-hard MAGA voters to abandon Trump?

