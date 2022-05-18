Is corporate greed driving inflation? No, says WaPo columnist

The cost of living is rising. Democrats want to blame greedy corporations, but is that accurate?

The cost of living is rising. Democrats want to blame greedy corporations, but is that accurate? Photo by Shutterstock.

Everything feels more expensive now, including gas, cars, food, and clothing. There’s plenty of blame to go around: the just-in-time supply chain, the war in Ukraine, and China’s zero-COVID policy locking down manufacturing centers. Democratic politicians — Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — are eager to point fingers at corporations. But according to the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell, it’s not true that corporations are orchestrating inflation because they see an opportunity to pad their bottom lines. 

