Will ballot counting rules lead to early Republican edge in midterms?

Election workers verify ballots at the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana, California, U.S., November 1, 2022.

Election workers verify ballots at the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana, California, U.S., November 1, 2022. Photo by REUTERS/Mike Blake.

Voting in the 2022 midterm elections ends tonight, but many races might not be called for days. That’s because it takes time to count mail-in ballots nationwide. It could lead to another replay of the 2020 election, where the Republican lead vanished in many states.

“In Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, two states with critical races statewide … they don't allow their election officials to process ballots until Election Day,” says Nick Corasaniti, a politics correspondent for the New York Times. “So they haven't gotten to open them, pre-process them, do any of the inspection. So that leads to a long backlog. … So the results that we see in those two states early on … will lean heavily Republican because those Democratic ballots that are in the mail have yet to be counted. … So it'll give a misperception of Republicans’ really aggressive strike. Now that's not to say that Democrats will definitely catch up.”

Credits

Guest:

  • Nick Corasaniti - domestic correspondent for national politics, New York Times

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins