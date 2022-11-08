Steel v. Chen, Gomez v. Kim: CA House races turn ugly and personal

Today is the last day eligible Americans can vote in the 2022 midterm elections. Many key races are on the ballot, including for LA mayor, California governor, and a handful of state and local propositions. Golden State residents could also decide which party controls the U.S. House, due to a number of competitive elections in Orange and LA Counties.

That includes the fight between Democratic incumbent Jimmy Gomez and fellow Democrat David Kim in the 34th district, as well as the match-up between Republican Michelle Steel and Democrat Jay Chen in the 45th district. Incumbent Republican David Valadao and Democrat Rudy Salas are also competing in the 22nd district in the Central Valley.