California faces new drought, but Southern California might avoid water restrictions

After another dry year, drought is coming back to California. The state’s largest reservoirs are half full and the wet season ended last week. But California officials say the state’s in better shape than in 2012: when the last drought hit the golden state. Southern California might be well positioned to handle the dry year due to major conservation efforts taken over the last decade. LA’s water use has declined to 1970’s levels.

Southern California might also avoid water restriction due to record amounts of water stored in regional reservoirs and groundwater banks, according to Bettina Boxall, an LA Times reporter covering California water and the environment.