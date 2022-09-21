A well-made, fresh tortilla is one of the simple pleasures in life. It’s soft yet sturdy, tough enough to hold all the juicy meats, vegetables, and salsas in a taco. Key to the perfect tortilla is the dough — masa. Most people buy pre-made tortillas, but if you feel adventurous, you can make our own using masa flour.

Jorge Gaviria, founder of the LA-based heirloom masa company Masienda, has a new book out about masa. It’s part recipe collection, part history lesson, and all appreciation of an ingredient he considers one of the greatest human inventions. It’s called “Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple.”