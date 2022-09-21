Masa is essential in a good tortilla. Where to get it, how to make it

As a consumer whose values had really evolved over time, I wanted to see more products out there on shelves that spoke to what my tastes were and what my culture was,” says Jorge Gaviria, founder of Maisenda and author of “Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple.”

As a consumer whose values had really evolved over time, I wanted to see more products out there on shelves that spoke to what my tastes were and what my culture was,” says Jorge Gaviria, founder of Maisenda and author of “Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple.” Photo by Shutterstock.

A well-made, fresh tortilla is one of the simple pleasures in life. It’s soft yet sturdy, tough enough to hold all the juicy meats, vegetables, and salsas in a taco. Key to the perfect tortilla is the dough — masa. Most people buy pre-made tortillas, but if you feel adventurous, you can make our own using masa flour. 

Jorge Gaviria, founder of the LA-based heirloom masa company Masienda, has a new book out about masa. It’s part recipe collection, part history lesson, and all appreciation of an ingredient he considers one of the greatest human inventions. It’s called “Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple.”

Credits

Guest:

  • Jorge Gaviria - founder of Maisenda and author of “Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple”

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins