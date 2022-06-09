Critics review new film releases. “Jurassic World: Dominion” takes place four years after Isla Nublar is destroyed, when dinosaurs and humans coexist; “Hustle,” in which Adam Sandler plays a washed-up basketball scout who discovers a talented player abroad, then brings him back before getting the team’s approval; “Wyrm,” about a teen who must meet a school requirement that entails wearing an electronic collar that detaches when having his first kiss.