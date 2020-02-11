Bloomberg faces controversy over stop-and-frisk comments

As former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg sees a boost in his polling numbers, a 5-year-old audio clip of him defending New York’s Stop-and-frisk policy has gone viral. Stop-and-frisk allowed police officers to stop anyone on the streets and frisk them.

Bloomberg says in the clip, “People say oh my god, you are arresting kids for marijuana, they are all minorities. Yes that’s true. Why? Because we put all the cops in the minority neighborhoods. Yes that’s true. Why do we do it? Because that’s where all the crime is.”

After the clip surfaced, #BloombergIsRacist trended on Twitter.