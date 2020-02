Nearly 200 people were released today from a two-week quarantine in Riverside. They had been evacuated from China, and were being held at March Air Reserve base over fears of spreading the coronavirus. None of them actually had the virus.

But fear continues as the death toll in China hits 1,000 -- surpassing the death toll of SARS -- and more quarantines make national headlines.

Matthew McCoy is one of the evacuees being held in Riverside. He shares his experience being quarantined.