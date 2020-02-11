Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle company Goop has a show on Netflix now. Her company sells jade eggs and $75 candles that supposedly smell like your lady parts. On the show, Paltrow has her employees try the newest wellness trends. They go to Jamaica and try mushrooms, Lake Tahoe for snowga (snow yoga), and to New York for a female masturbation workshop.
‘Goop’ TV show becomes a lightning rod
Credits
Guest:
Jennifer Block - New York Times; author of “Everything Below the Waist”
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin