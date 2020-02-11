What’s driving Mike Bloomberg’s surge in the polls?

Hosted by
Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at Warehouse 215 at Bentley Projects in Phoenix, Arizona.

Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at Warehouse 215 at Bentley Projects in Phoenix, Arizona. Credit: Gage Skidmore.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has the best shot at beating Donald Trump in a general election, according to a Quinnipiac University poll out Monday. That same poll has him in third place nationally, behind Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. What’s behind this Bloomberg surge, and how is it resonating in California?

Credits

Guest:
Paul Mitchell - Political Data, Inc - @paulmitche11

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin