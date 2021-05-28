Critics review “Cruella,” the origin story of the “101 Dalmatians” villainous fashion designer, played by Emma Stone; “Skull: The Mask,” about a mythical South American demon who goes on a killing spree through modern São Paulo; “Moby Doc,” a documentary about the electronic musician Moby’s rise to fame, struggles with addiction, and animal rights activism; “A Quiet Place Part II,” an anxiety-packed thriller about noise-seeking monsters starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.
Inappropriate soundtrack and length drag ‘Cruella’ down, say critics
Credits
Guests:
- Christy Lemire - writer for RogerEbert.com and co-host of the podcast Breakfast All Day - @christylemire
- William Bibbiani - film critic and co-host of the podcast “Canceled Too Soon” and “Critically Acclaimed” - @williambibbiani