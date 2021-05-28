Inappropriate soundtrack and length drag ‘Cruella’ down, say critics

Emma Stone attends the premiere for the movie "Cruella" at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 18, 2021.

Emma Stone attends the premiere for the movie "Cruella" at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 18, 2021. Photo by REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Critics review “Cruella,” the origin story of the “101 Dalmatians” villainous fashion designer, played by Emma Stone; “Skull: The Mask,” about a mythical South American demon who goes on a killing spree through modern São Paulo; “Moby Doc,” a documentary about the electronic musician Moby’s rise to fame, struggles with addiction, and animal rights activism; “A Quiet Place Part II,” an anxiety-packed thriller about noise-seeking monsters starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

