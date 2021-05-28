What the rape trial of actor Danny Masterson could reveal about scientology

The Church of Scientology is notoriously secretive about its inner workings. Over the last decade, actress Leah Remini left the Church and became an outspoken critic, sharing insider knowledge about the organization. Now more of those secrets are spilling out into the open in the case against ‘That 70s Show’ star Danny Masterson.

He is a high-profile member of the Church of Scientology, and last week, a judge ordered him to stand trial on three charges of rape by force of fear. This came after a preliminary hearing where his accusers — all who have ties with the Church — told the judge that reporting a fellow member of Scientology to the police is forbidden.