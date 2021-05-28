NRA is being sued — maybe out of existence. But it’s as powerful as ever

After this week’s mass shooting in San Jose that left 10 people dead, including the shooter, there are renewed calls for the country to adopt stricter gun laws. It happens almost every time after a mass shooting. And predictably, the National Rifle Association (NRA) pushes back.

But right now, the NRA is in the fight of its legal life. Earlier this month, a judge in Dallas rejected its attempt to declare bankruptcy in Texas. He said the NRA was just trying to evade a lawsuit by the New York State Attorney General’s Office, which is suing to dissolve the NRA.

Leticia James has accused the NRA’s top officials, including Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre, of fraud and self-dealing, of using millions in NRA reserves to fund lavish trips, private jets, expensive meals, and in LaPierre’s case, hair and makeup specialists for his wife. Does this mean the NRA is losing power and influence?