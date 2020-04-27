Some beaches in Orange and Ventura Counties were open this weekend — during the first heat wave of the year. Many people who went there reportedly came from LA and San Diego Counties, whose beaches were closed, though San Diego reopened its coast today.

But all of California is supposed to be under stay-at-home orders. Are county officials who are keeping their beaches open — and residents who are going there — violating the policy?

Also, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state lawmakers. The civil rights group wants the state to drastically reduce the prison population and stop all transfers of inmates to federal immigration detention centers because of how quickly the disease seems to be spreading in U.S. jails and prisons.

Similarly, local activist groups have sued LA County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, alleging they’ve failed to protect inmates from COVID-19.