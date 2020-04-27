Experiences from a nurse who treated patients during 1980s AIDS outbreak

Natalie Miles shortly after she left North Shore Hospital and moved to California in the late 1980s. This portrait was taken on a disposable camera.

Natalie Miles shortly after she left North Shore Hospital and moved to California in the late 1980s. This portrait was taken on a disposable camera. Photo courtesy of Cerise Castle.

We learn about a nurse who was on the frontlines of the early days of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. Natalie Miles worked at a hospital on Long Island back then, where she helped trace how the disease spread. We speak with her granddaughter Cerise Castle, producer/reporter at KCRW.

