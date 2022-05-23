A panel of federal appellate judges has ruled that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) violated the U.S. Constituition’s right to a trial by jury when an administrative law judge decided a civil fraud case. Thousands of these judges work across more than two dozen agencies, and the ruling raises big questions about how much power Congress has to delegate regulatory power and enforcement to the executive branch.
What federal ruling on SEC says about power of US executive branch?
Credits
Guest:
- Jessica Levinson - Professor, LMU's Loyola Law School in Los Angeles - @LevinsonJessica