Ben Platt’s age ruins the sense of innocence in ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ says critic

Twenty-eight-year-old actor Ben Platt’s portrayal of a teenager character is getting a lot of pushback from critics.

Twenty-eight-year-old actor Ben Platt’s portrayal of a teenager character is getting a lot of pushback from critics. Photo Credit: Universal Pictures.

Critics review “Dear Evan Hansen,” a film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical of the same name; “The Guilty,” a thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator trying to help a woman in distress; “I’m Your Man,” a German film about a romance between a woman and a robot, “Birds of Paradise,” which follows two ballet dancers who will stop at nothing to win a coveted spot at a prestigious Pairsian ballet company. 

Credits

Guests:

  • Tim Grierson - Senior U.S. Critic for Screen International, a contributing editor at MEL, and the author of “This Is How You Make a Movie" - @TimGrierson
  • Katie Walsh - film reviewer for the Tribune News Service and the Los Angeles Times - @katiewalshstx

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser