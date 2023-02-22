California’s population has been declining for years, but has the pandemic sped things up as people moved across the country? New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that the state’s population has dropped by more than 500,000 people between April 2020 and July 2022.

What prompted you to leave California? Did the high cost of housing make you turn to other states? Or did remote work provide a chance to relocate? Did you want to start a family in a place that was more affordable? Where did you go and why?

Let us know above, and we might reach out to hear more for an upcoming story on Press Play.