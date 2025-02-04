San Francisco in the 1960s has a legendary, almost mythical, stature. It was known for the Summer of Love, formation of the Black Panther Party, and Muhammad Ali’s public criticism of the military draft and Vietnam War. A mystery photographer documented these moments, plus other protests, sit-ins, and counter-culture events. About 75 rolls of film remain undeveloped.

Still, Delzell acknowledges one benefit of not knowing the person’s identity: “It gives us a chance to explore the work, look at it through our own lens, and just imagine the power of the intention that that photographer had to be in that place, at that time, with such curiosity and interest. … Most of the photographs were done with a normal lens, which means to get up-close like that during some of the more dangerous moments, they had to be really courageous.”

Delzell recalls that thumbing through the first handful of images gave him an overwhelming sense of loss. “For me, it felt like: How could someone devote five years of time and effort, being so close, so in the moment, and then have walked away from it? So my initial response was: I've got to find this photographer.”

Delzell theorizes that the photographer was likely a student. The reason? “They shot in what's called a half-frame format, which gave you two times the number of images per roll of 35-millimeter film. And so that suggested a frugality, perhaps, or cost-conscious approach. And so then I thought, well, maybe a student, maybe they processed the color film and left the black and white.”

However, one young librarian/archivist claims, on Reddit (where lots of amateur sleuthing is happening), that the photographer is Agnès Varda, the French New Wave filmmaker.

“I passed right over the Agnès Varda reference the first time I saw it. I went back and looked more carefully. And someone on Reddit then posted a photo from Getty Images of the crowd that was gathered for the Muhammad Ali speech, with an individual in the corner, basically standing below him off to the left. And it matches the angle almost precisely. And this individual appears similar to Agnès Varda.”

“It’s an exciting theory because it gives us a context for the work. … The work has a cinematic quality to it. … Their composition is amazing. Depth of fields, choice of lens. All of these things are pure, quite thoughtful. And if it was a student, then I wonder, what would have happened to them? But if it was a filmmaker, you could imagine that …. capturing the moments was really all about just immersing themselves in the moment; and that, like the notes of a journalist or a writer, they were discarded, just left in a corner of a room someplace, when the film was made. And that kind of explains how this work could have been left behind, and why half of the work was never even processed.”

Delzell says the project’s editor found an image of a plate glass window and believes that it shows the photographer’s reflection. The person appears to have fine features, decorative bracelets, loose clothing, and a bowl haircut or beanie.

