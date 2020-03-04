In the west, Bernie Sanders won California, Colorado and Utah on Super Tuesday. He accomplished that largely because of the younger, Latinx vote. Even in Texas, Sanders got more votes from Hispanics, although he lost the state to Joe Biden. We talk about the power of the Latino vote in the primary, and how California will shape the general election.
The power of Latinx voters and California in the general election
