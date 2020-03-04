The power of Latinx voters and California in the general election

Hosted by
Joe Biden at La Michoacana during the Democratic presidential primary election in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 3, 2020.

Joe Biden at La Michoacana during the Democratic presidential primary election in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 3, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz.

In the west, Bernie Sanders won California, Colorado and Utah on Super Tuesday. He accomplished that largely because of the younger, Latinx vote. Even in Texas, Sanders got more votes from Hispanics, although he lost the state to Joe Biden. We talk about the power of the Latino vote in the primary, and how California will shape the general election. 

Credits

Guest:
Manuel Pastor - University of Southern California - @Prof_MPastor

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin