In LA on the evening of Super Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden rattled off states he won: “We were told, well, when we got to Super Tuesday, it’d be over! Well it may be over for the other guy! Tell that to the folks in Virginia! North Carolina! Alabama! Tennessee! Oklahoma! Arkansas! Minnesota!”

Senator Bernie Sanders still captured the day’s biggest prize: California. During his speech in Vermont, Sanders said the race for the Democratic nomination is now a contrast of ideas, and it was clear who he was talking about: “One of us in this race led the opposition to the war in Iraq. You’re looking at him. Another candidate voted for the war in Iraq.”

And Michael Bloomberg dropped out after spending $676 million to win American Samoa.