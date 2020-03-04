Today the Supreme Court heard arguments in a major abortion case out of Louisiania. At issue: whether doctors who perform abortions in the state must have admitting prividledges at a nearby hospital.

It’s almost identical to a Texas law the Supreme Court struck down four years ago. The case was Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt.

The court narrowly sided with Whole Woman’s Health, a network of women's health clinics that provide abortions. But its president says keeping clinics open hasn’t gotten easier.