As Supreme Court hears major Louisiana abortion case, clinics nationwide still struggle

“Stop Abortion Bans” rally, 2019.

“Stop Abortion Bans” rally, 2019. Credit: Fibonacci Blue (CC BY 2.0). 

Today the Supreme Court heard arguments in a major abortion case out of Louisiania. At issue: whether doctors who perform abortions in the state must have admitting prividledges at a nearby hospital. 

It’s almost identical to a Texas law the Supreme Court struck down four years ago. The case was Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt. 

The court narrowly sided with Whole Woman’s Health, a network of women's health clinics that provide abortions. But its president says keeping clinics open hasn’t gotten easier. 

Cynthia Koons - Bloomberg News - @CynthiaLKoons

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin