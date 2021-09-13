President Biden recently announced an emergency rule would require all companies with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated — or provide a negative COVID-19 test at least once a week. The new mandate could impact up to 80 million Americans. He added that the Labor Department will require companies to give its employees paid time off to get vaccinated. What is the legality of the president’s plan, and what could court challenges look like?
Is Biden’s sweeping COVID vax mandate constitutional? Some GOP governors want to sue over it
Credits
Guest:
- Jessica Levinson - Professor, LMU's Loyola Law School in Los Angeles - @LevinsonJessica