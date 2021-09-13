Is Biden’s sweeping COVID vax mandate constitutional? Some GOP governors want to sue over it

"Proof of COVI-19 vaccination is required to enter,” says a sign hanging on the entrance door of O'Hara's, a bar near the World Trade Center, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2021.

"Proof of COVI-19 vaccination is required to enter,” says a sign hanging on the entrance door of O'Hara's, a bar near the World Trade Center, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2021. Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly.

President Biden recently announced an emergency rule would require all companies with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated — or provide a negative COVID-19 test at least once a week. The new mandate could impact up to 80 million Americans. He added that the Labor Department will require companies to give its employees paid time off to get vaccinated. What is the legality of the president’s plan, and what could court challenges look like? 

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser