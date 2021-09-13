Trevor Bauer is baseball’s highest-paid player. He’s now out for the season amid sexual assault allegations

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (top) looks on from the dugout during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, San Diego, California, Jun 22, 2021.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (top) looks on from the dugout during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, San Diego, California, Jun 22, 2021. Photo by Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports.

LA Dodgers pitcher and highest-paid baseball player Trevor Bauer will sit out for the rest of the season. The announcement came over the weekend. Bauer has been on administrative leave following allegations of sexual assault and history of restraining orders since June. Major League Baseball is still investigating Bauer, and there’s no word yet on whether he’s off the team for good. The Pasadena Police Department conducted a criminal investigation over the summer, but no charges have been announced. 

