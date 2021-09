More than 2,500 LAPD employees plan to seek a religious exemption to LA’s requirement that city workers get the COVID vaccine. That’s roughly a quarter of the department, and more than twice as high as the rest of the city’s workforce.

A person’s faith is deeply personal, and there’s no real way for someone to prove what they sincerely believe. So what’s to stop someone from using a religious exemption even if they don’t really have one?