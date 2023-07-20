Beyond hummus: Try these dips made of labne and nuts

Who doesn’t love a dip, something smooth and thick enough that a quick swipe through the bowl with a crunchy vehicle delivers a flavorful and rich blob to your mouth for a snack or maybe dinner. We have been relying for far too long on that workman of dips: hummus. It’s time to go beyond and to pick something new to add to your repertoire. I’ve picked two that I make frequently. One is based on labne, drained and thickened yogurt. It has a similar vibe to sour cream based dips. The other is nut-based so is full of protein and so satisfying that it could be part of a light meal.

I’ve spoken before of my signature dip, a garlicky beet labne. Its fuschia color comes from roasted beets that are grated into the labne. A hint of garlic and a squeeze of lemon lift the dip. It’s my favorite dip to accompany crudités. The other is muhammara, a Syrian mixture of roasted peppers pureed with walnuts and wheat crackers that are given a sweet-tart zing with pomegranate molasses. You can make muhammara with raw or toasted walnuts, according to your preference. It’s best made with sweet red peppers you roast yourself, but I’ve made it with good quality jarred roasted peppers. Most recipes are made in the food processor and are roughly pureed, so there is a bit of texture. But Ottolenghi has a recipe that’s made in a mortar and pestle that is a beautiful loose texture that would be wonderful on toast. Both dips are easy to make, can be prepared ahead, and make a colorful statement.

Evan’s shredded beets with thickened yogurt

Ingredients 1 pint labneh

1 small beet, roasted

1 large garlic clove peeled

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste Instructions To roast the beet, wrap it in foil and bake in a 400° oven until the beet is tender, approximately 40 minutes. Allow the beet to cool so you can handle it, then slip off the skin. Put the labne in a bowl. Grate the beet into the bowl. You can add as little or as much as you like for color and flavor. Grate or use a garlic press to get the garlic into the bowl. Add the lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste. Stir. Serve with crudites, bread or crackers. Can be made a day ahead. The color will intensify.