Beyond hummus: Try these dips made of labne and nuts

Who doesn’t love a dip, something smooth and thick enough that a quick swipe through the bowl with a crunchy vehicle delivers a flavorful and rich blob to your mouth for a snack or maybe dinner. We have been relying for far too long on that workman of dips: hummus. It’s time to go beyond and to pick something new to add to your repertoire. I’ve picked two that I make frequently. One is based on labne, drained and thickened yogurt. It has a similar vibe to sour cream based dips. The other is nut-based so is full of protein and so satisfying that it could be part of a light meal.
I’ve spoken before of my signature dip, a garlicky beet labne. Its fuschia color comes from roasted beets that are grated into the labne. A hint of garlic and a squeeze of lemon lift the dip. It’s my favorite dip to accompany crudités. The other is muhammara, a Syrian mixture of roasted peppers pureed with walnuts and wheat crackers that are given a sweet-tart zing with pomegranate molasses. You can make muhammara with raw or toasted walnuts, according to your preference. It’s best made with sweet red peppers you roast yourself, but I’ve made it with good quality jarred roasted peppers. Most recipes are made in the food processor and are roughly pureed, so there is a bit of texture. But Ottolenghi has a recipe that’s made in a mortar and pestle that is a beautiful loose texture that would be wonderful on toast. Both dips are easy to make, can be prepared ahead, and make a colorful statement.
Evan’s shredded beets with thickened yogurt
Ingredients
-
1 pint labneh
-
1 small beet, roasted
-
1 large garlic clove peeled
-
2 tablespoons lemon juice
-
Salt to taste
-
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
Instructions
-
To roast the beet, wrap it in foil and bake in a 400° oven until the beet is tender, approximately 40 minutes. Allow the beet to cool so you can handle it, then slip off the skin.
-
Put the labne in a bowl. Grate the beet into the bowl. You can add as little or as much as you like for color and flavor. Grate or use a garlic press to get the garlic into the bowl. Add the lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste. Stir. Serve with crudites, bread or crackers. Can be made a day ahead. The color will intensify.
Muhammara
Ingredients
-
2 large red bell peppers or 1 16 ounce jar roasted peppers
-
1 small hot chile or Turkish red pepper paste to taste, or aleppo pepper to taste
-
1 ½ cups walnuts
-
½ cup wheat crackers like Akmak or lavash crackers
-
1 tablespoon lemon juice
-
1 tablespoons pomegranate molasses
-
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
-
½ teaspoon ground cumin
-
½ teaspoon sugar
-
Salt to taste
For garnish:
-
Extra virgin olive oil for drizzling
-
2 tablespoons toasted pine nuts or walnuts
-
Healthy pinch of ground cumin
Instructions
-
For best results, make the recipe at least one day in advance. Roast the red bell peppers and the chili either over coals or a gas burner or under an electric broiler, turning frequently until blackened and blistered all over, about 12 minutes. Place in a covered bowl to steam 10 minutes (this loosens the skin). Rub off the skins, membranes, and seeds. Spread the bell peppers, smooth side up, on a paper towel and let drain 10 minutes. If you are using peppers from a jar take out the equivalent of 2 large peppers, rinse them off and dry them well.
-
In a food processor, grind the walnuts, crackers, lemon juice, molasses, cumin, salt, and sugar until smooth. Add the roasted peppers and process until pureed and creamy. With the machine on, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a thin stream. If using Aleppo pepper, add it to taste. (If the paste is too thick, then thin with 1-2 Tb water.) Refrigerate overnight to allow the flavors to mellow. When ready to serve, transfer to a serving dish. Sprinkle the pine nuts and cumin on top and drizzle with oil.
Recipe adapted from Paula Wolfert’s “The Cooking of the Eastern Mediterranean”