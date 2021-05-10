The cultural relevance of SNL after Elon Musk makes a guest appearance

During Elon Musk’s opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live,” he mentioned that he’s the first person with Asperger’s to host the program.

Video credit: Saturday Night Live/YouTube.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk guest hosted “Saturday Night Live” on May 8. The billionaire’s appearance resulted in widely negative reviews from viewers and critics across social media. A hotly-contested host is nothing new for the show, however. In 2015, then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump hosted the program. SNL’s ratings have sunk over the last few weeks. What’s to blame? 

