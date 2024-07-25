Burgers, tacos, BBQ, vegan picks: Where to eat in Santa Ana

For those of you headed to Santa Ana for KCRW’s Summer Nights on August 10 at the Bowers Museum, KCRW DJs Valida and Nassir NassirzadehI will be spinning, and festivities start at 7 p.m. I thought you might need some fortification before dancing all night. My favorite Santa Ana couple, Gustavo Arellano, noted LA Times journalist, and Delilah Snell, owner of Alta Baja, came through with suggestions.





If you’re craving a convivial pub meal, head to Chapter One, where there is something on the menu for everyone — from the requisite pub burger, here called the Royale with Cheese accompanied by duck fries, to hearts of palm tacos for the vegan in your group. Perhaps you’re in the mood for fried cheese curds, bacon wrapped meatloaf, or a plate of really good tacos. Expect comfort classics with a twist. And of course, there is an extensive beer list and well-made craft cocktails.

El Mercado Modern Cuisine makes satisfying Latin American-inspired cocktails that aren’t gimmicky. I’m partial to their classic Caipirinha, but Snell gets the Ay Madre, a mix of mescal and tequila with jamaica — or the Sinaloa In a Glass, it’s like agua chile cocktail! Arellano prefers the El Inquieto (which contains amaras ancentral, tobala joven, maraschino liqueur, fernet valet, and chocolate bitters) or the Smokey Negroni. Food-wise, Snell and I always get two plates of the superb Aquachile — and the Cauliflower with adobo, sauteèd tomatoes, red onions, crispy potato. They also have a couple sandwich choices that are torta-style, burritos, and more.





Need tacos from a truck? Then look for Alebrijes, the pink coach on the corner of Cubbon and Main. They serve milanesa tacos that are called acorizados (that’s Arellano’s order), and of course burritos La Palma. Keep in mind that they close at 6 p.m.

But the power move here, if you have the time, is to head out early for San Juan Capistrano, so you can land at award-winning Heritage BBQ for peak eating. It takes about 25 minutes to get to the Bowers from there. You’ll want to give yourself enough time to plough through their brisket, tri-tip, or pulled pork in whatever form you choose — tacos, “sandos,” or even as loaded nachos and more. The meat is rich with flavor.



