Lollapalooza ‘95: Beck, Hole, Pavement. Was that the best lineup?

Lollapalooza runs July 31 to August 3 in Chicago. Three decades ago, it was the country’s biggest music festival and basically the only game in town. The first Coachella was still years away, and so were Stagecoach and Bonnaroo. The Warped Tour was in its infancy. Lollapalooza peaked with its 1995 lineup, according to David Malitz, a culture editor for the New York Times. He says Lollapalooza ‘95 was the best music festival he ever attended, and he made a playlist to illustrate why.

“When we think of the ‘90s and alternative culture, I think that this festival really did represent the peak of that with Sonic Youth and Pavement and Beck. So it really just was the promise of the ‘90s, as the underground coming into the mainstream,” Malitz tells KCRW.

Malitz says 1995 was a weird time in Beck’s career — people didn’t know if he was a one-hit wonder or a genius, since “Loser” was a year and a half old and Odelay was a year away.

“When Odelay came out, everyone was like, ‘Oh, this guy is one of the defining artists of our generation.’ But in between, he made an acoustic album, he made a noisy, weird album. But “Rowboat” is one of those songs where it’s like, ‘Oh, this guy is actually one of our great songwriters.’”

Courtney Love, founder of the band Hole, was a lot offstage, describes Malitz. About a year after Kurt Cobain’s suicide, she was in the news and tabloids, and maybe she shouldn't have been on stage in front of tends of thousands of people, Malitz argues.

“But you cannot deny how good [‘Asking For It’] was, and pretty much every song on Live Through This, which remains one of the best albums of the ‘90s. And it has the soft-loud … screaming vocals, it's just great.”

Sinéad O'Connor’s “Thank You For Hearing Me” came out in 1995, three years after she tore up a picture of the pope on Saturday Night Live and her career imploded. Malitz says that putting her on the main stage of Lollapalooza was a big comeback attempt for her.

“And it's wild to think that there were really only two women on the main stage of that lineup, and they were Sinéad O'Connor and Courtney Love, two of the most outspoken people of that time. So yeah, Sinéad was trying to make a comeback. Unfortunately, she was only on the tour for a handful of dates because she was pregnant and she had to drop off, so it was a short run, but I do love that song.”

Malitz says that for both Pavement and Beck, he picked their more melodious and chill tunes, instead of the weird and noisy ones.

“In my older age, I maybe like the calmer ones. … Back in when I was a teenager and I was at this festival, I was probably hoping they would play the punky ones and to get me jumping around a little.”

In 1996, The Simpsons aired an episode where Homer joined a traveling music festival called Hullabalooza, which had Cypress Hill, one of the few hip-hop groups at Lollapalooza ‘95.

“I remember, at least, when I was at the show … that was the peak for a lot of the more casual music fans who had been listening to things on MTV because … Cypress Hill was the band with the hits. So they brought in a lot of people,” recalls Maltiz.

Today, where does Lollapalooza stand in the pecking order? He says it remains one of the bigger music festivals, “but now we don't really have touring festivals, it's just that there's a lot of destination festivals.”

He continues, “There's obviously Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Lollapalooza, which feel like maybe the three biggest. And a lot of people plan trips around those. But it feels like every city has its own version of that, and now a lot of the same bands headline them. Some of them are more focused on a particular type of music, but it doesn't feel the same.”