How do grad students cobble together enough income to survive in LA?

Academic workers across the University of California system have been demanding better pay and benefits, like child care subsidies and more family leave. A week ago, UC reached a tentative deal with its postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers. But it has yet to reach a deal with 36,000 graduate student workers, so that strike is still going.

On the other side of the country, adjunct faculty members at The New School in New York are also striking over pay and working conditions.

How grad students make money can be complex and piecemeal — a maze of funding that’s harder to navigate in an expensive place like LA or New York.