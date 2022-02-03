Has a militia succeeded in ousting a supervisor in Shasta County?

About 100 people stood outside the Shasta County Board of Supervisors chambers on Jan. 18, 2022, as the meeting was held virtually due to COVID-19. Many activists have been trying to oust Supervisor Leonard Moty. Photo credit: Mike Chapman/Record Searchlight/USA TODAY NETWORK.

The militia-backed recall election in Shasta County appears to have succeeded. Republican Board Supervisor Leonard Moty has reportedly conceded in the race after election results showed him likely to lose the recall. Moty is also the former police chief of the City of Redding in Shasta County. Extremism experts say this race could give other far-right groups a template for taking over local governments.

Credits

Guests:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Robin Estrin