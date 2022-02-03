The militia-backed recall election in Shasta County appears to have succeeded. Republican Board Supervisor Leonard Moty has reportedly conceded in the race after election results showed him likely to lose the recall. Moty is also the former police chief of the City of Redding in Shasta County. Extremism experts say this race could give other far-right groups a template for taking over local governments.
Has a militia succeeded in ousting a supervisor in Shasta County?
Credits
Guests:
- Scott Schafer - KQED politics editor
- Brian Levin - director of the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino - @proflevin