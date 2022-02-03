Critics review “Moonfall,” a science fiction disaster film about the moon hurtling toward Earth and a team rushing to save humanity; “Jackass Forever,” in which Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the gang perform wild stunts and comedy; “Alone With You,” a thriller about a woman who suffers hallucinations and voices when waiting for her girlfriend to come home; “The Worst Person in the World,” about a woman struggling with love and her career.
‘Moonfall’ is ‘stupid but almost not stupid enough,’ says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Christy Lemire - writer for RogerEbert.com and co-host of the podcast Breakfast All Day - @christylemire
- William Bibbiani - film critic and co-host of the podcast “Canceled Too Soon” and “Critically Acclaimed” - @williambibbiani