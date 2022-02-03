‘Moonfall’ is ‘stupid but almost not stupid enough,’ says critic

Zayn Maloney plays Jimmy, and Kelly Yu plays Michelle in “Moonfall.”

Zayn Maloney plays Jimmy, and Kelly Yu plays Michelle in “Moonfall.” Photo by Reiner Bajo.

Critics review “Moonfall,” a science fiction disaster film about the moon hurtling toward Earth and a team rushing to save humanity; “Jackass Forever,” in which Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the gang perform wild stunts and comedy; “Alone With You,” a thriller about a woman who suffers hallucinations and voices when waiting for her girlfriend to come home; “The Worst Person in the World,” about a woman struggling with love and her career. 

Credits

Guests:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Robin Estrin