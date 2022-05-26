California Democrats are urgently trying to pass more than a dozen new gun control bills. That includes Senate Bill 1327, which is modeled after Texas’s abortion law that would allow private citizens to sue manufacturers, distributors, and sellers of ghost guns and assault-style weapons. Senate Bill 906 is aimed at preventing school shootings and cracking down on threats to schools.

Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wedesnday, “We're going to turn this around. We are resilient, not only as a state, as a nation. We will get through this period of time, do not lose hope, do not give up. And do not give in to the cynicism.”

California already has some of the strictest gun control laws in the country, despite recent shootings so far this year in Sacramento and Laguna Woods.