Critics review new film releases. In “Top Gun: Maverick,” Tom Cruise returns as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who spent more than 30 years as a top aviator in the Navy, and he’s now training young people on a new mission to blow up a uranium plant.

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” based on the animated TV series, follows Bob, Linda, and their kids who try to keep their restaurant afloat.

“Zero Contact” is a thriller about a worldwide data-mining program that might allow humans to travel through time. It was produced in 17 countries on Zoom during the 2020 pandemic.

“Dinner in America” follows a punk rocker and his biggest fan running away together.

“Look at Me: XXXtentacion” is a documentary about how Florida teen Jahseh Onfroy became a famous rapper.