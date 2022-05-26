Top Gun: Maverick’: Tom Cruise tries to prove he doesn’t age, says critic

“Maverick in the first film was this hotshot, very immature guy who's always doing the wrong thing. And here, he's still that guy. And you get to see how that plays out in this future,” film reviewer Amy Nicholson says of “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Critics review new film releases. In “Top Gun: Maverick,” Tom Cruise returns as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who spent more than 30 years as a top aviator in the Navy, and he’s now training young people on a new mission to blow up a uranium plant.   

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” based on the animated TV series, follows Bob, Linda, and their kids who try to keep their restaurant afloat. 

“Zero Contact” is a thriller about a worldwide data-mining program that might allow humans to travel through time. It was produced in 17 countries on Zoom during the 2020 pandemic. 

“Dinner in America” follows a punk rocker and his biggest fan running away together. 

“Look at Me: XXXtentacion” is a documentary about how Florida teen Jahseh Onfroy became a famous rapper. 

